"My wife is doing well in Nsawam" — Asiamah

Mr. Asiamah and his arrested wife, Mrs. Asiamah aka Mama Pat

Popular evangelist and former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa's husband, Mr. Asiamah, has reassured the public that his wife is doing well in Nsawam Prison.

He claims to have visited her recently and was impressed by her beauty and general health. There was no reason to be concerned, he stressed, based on her appearance and demeanor.

According to Mr. Asiamah, who shared further information about his visit, Nana Agradaa even offered him a Bible quote to use in his sermons, which he then shared with her churchgoers, her family, her loved ones, and the country as a whole. He claimed that this is a certain sign of her unwavering devotion to God and her strong faith.

Public attention is still focused on Nana Agradaa, who has frequently made headlines for her contentious lifestyle and ultimate conversion from traditional priesthood to Christianity.