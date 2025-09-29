ModernGhana logo
"Brother Sammy is a powerful singer but I believe he smokes weed" - Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Nicholas Osei, also known as Kumchacha, the founder and head of Heaven's Gate Ministries, has heaped praises on gospel musician Brother Sammy, calling him one of Ghana's most anointed worshippers.

During a panel discussion on United Showbiz on UTV, Kumchacha stated that Brother Sammy's worship is distinctive among the gospel community.

He asserts that the gospel singer should be listed among the top three worship leaders in the nation.

"One of Ghana's best worshippers is Brother Sammy. If anyone disagrees, it's because they despise him. His worship is anointed and powerful," Kumchacha said.

The vocal man of God did, however, also make a somewhat contentious remark about the gospel performer. According to Kumchacha's amusing suggestion, Brother Sammy's gait occasionally conveys the idea that he smokes marijuana or drinks "weed toffee."

"It might appear from the way he walks that he smokes marijuana or consumes toffee to improve his gait. I don't think his walking is typical; that's how people who smoke marijuana typically walk," he stated.

Kumchacha emphasized that his comments were intended to highlight how the public can misinterpret Brother Sammy's demeanor.

