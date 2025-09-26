ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Movie lovers storm Silverbird Cinemas for Fisherman Premiere

Industry News Movie lovers storm Silverbird Cinemas for Fisherman Premiere
FRI, 26 SEP 2025

The Silverbird Cinemas at was the venue of attraction as hundreds thronged the Silverbird Cinemas at Accra Mall last Friday, September 19 for the Premiere of The Fisherman Movie.

The much-awaited premiere, saw industry players, general public among others show up.

All the cinema halls at Accra Mall were filled to capacity during each viewing section.

Interestingly, Dancer, Endurance who had her first shot at acting, surprisingly had her dance community there to support her.

Speaking to the media after an exclusive viewing, the Director and writer, Zoey Martinson, said the story was motivated by a trip to a fishing community, Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana.

She expressed appreciation to all and sundry for the support, as well as thanked patrons for coming out in their numbers.

Speaking to some of the patrons, they said that the movie met their expectations.

They expressed appreciation to the cast and crew for such a wonderful production.

The patrons had photo opportunity sessions with the casts of the movie to further express their admiration.

In the movie, Atta Oko is a retired traditional fisherman from Ghana. His life takes a whimsical turn when he is forced into retirement and partnered with a modern, bougie talking fish, leading him on an adventure to Accra.

Joined by his three quirky “Associates”, they pursue their dream of owning a boat, navigating the chaos of the modern world. Filled with laughter, magic, and the vibrant culture of Ghana, this is a delightful tale of friendship, dreams, and the enduring spirit of a true fisherman.

In Zoey Martinson’s Venice Film Festival-winning comedy, ageing Ghanaian Atta Oko sets his sights on finally having his own boat and becoming the envy of his fishing village; he will just need some help from a talking fish first.

Filled with laughter, magic, and the vibrant culture of Ghana, The Fisherman is a delightful tale of family, dreams, and the enduring spirit of a true fisherman.

The movie featured Ajeezay, Adwoa Akoto, Dorothy Konadu, Dulo Harris, Endurance Grand, Fred Amugi, Roselyn Ngissah, Kiki-Romi, Mynna Otoo, Papa Osei, Princess Fathia Nkrumah, Ricky Adelayitar, and William Lamptey, among others.

Being Ghana’s first official selection to the Venice Film Festival, The Fisherman has also won an award at the Los Angeles Pan African Film Festival.

The award-winning film was produced by Luu Vision Media.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha-nii-okai-inusah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Ghanaian marriage counselor and life coach, Counselor Kweku Adumatta ‘Marriage will only stand if you marry as a virgin to keep the covenant’ – Couns...

21 minutes ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ken Agyapong’s temperament is ‘positive aggression’ — Charles Bissue

25 minutes ago

Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Ghanas future Richard Nii Armah Quaye featured on Forbes for investing in people, building Gha...

25 minutes ago

Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention

2 hours ago

AP / Seth Wenig Ghana accused of dumping West African migrants deported from US in Togo

2 hours ago

Former NLA Director-General Sammi Awuku How does spending on musical concerts benefits the poor? — The Fourth Estate qui...

2 hours ago

Sammi Awuku’s ‘excuses’ to our NLA Good Cause story is an afterthought — The Fourth Estate Sammi Awuku’s ‘excuses’ to our NLA Good Cause story is an afterthought — The Fou...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer contender Dr. Bryan Acheampong NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’ll win in constituencies of 15 MPs who are supporting Ba...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian broadcaster and former National Communications Authority (NCA) board member Paul Adom-Otchere NCA license termination decisions should be laid before Parliament — Adom-Otcher...

2 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘Donation by SOEs is a form of looting’ — Prof Azar on NLA Good Cause donations

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line