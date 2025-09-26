Movie lovers storm Silverbird Cinemas for Fisherman Premiere

The Silverbird Cinemas at was the venue of attraction as hundreds thronged the Silverbird Cinemas at Accra Mall last Friday, September 19 for the Premiere of The Fisherman Movie.

The much-awaited premiere, saw industry players, general public among others show up.

All the cinema halls at Accra Mall were filled to capacity during each viewing section.

Interestingly, Dancer, Endurance who had her first shot at acting, surprisingly had her dance community there to support her.

Speaking to the media after an exclusive viewing, the Director and writer, Zoey Martinson, said the story was motivated by a trip to a fishing community, Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana.

She expressed appreciation to all and sundry for the support, as well as thanked patrons for coming out in their numbers.

Speaking to some of the patrons, they said that the movie met their expectations.

They expressed appreciation to the cast and crew for such a wonderful production.

The patrons had photo opportunity sessions with the casts of the movie to further express their admiration.

In the movie, Atta Oko is a retired traditional fisherman from Ghana. His life takes a whimsical turn when he is forced into retirement and partnered with a modern, bougie talking fish, leading him on an adventure to Accra.

Joined by his three quirky “Associates”, they pursue their dream of owning a boat, navigating the chaos of the modern world. Filled with laughter, magic, and the vibrant culture of Ghana, this is a delightful tale of friendship, dreams, and the enduring spirit of a true fisherman.

In Zoey Martinson’s Venice Film Festival-winning comedy, ageing Ghanaian Atta Oko sets his sights on finally having his own boat and becoming the envy of his fishing village; he will just need some help from a talking fish first.

Filled with laughter, magic, and the vibrant culture of Ghana, The Fisherman is a delightful tale of family, dreams, and the enduring spirit of a true fisherman.

The movie featured Ajeezay, Adwoa Akoto, Dorothy Konadu, Dulo Harris, Endurance Grand, Fred Amugi, Roselyn Ngissah, Kiki-Romi, Mynna Otoo, Papa Osei, Princess Fathia Nkrumah, Ricky Adelayitar, and William Lamptey, among others.

Being Ghana’s first official selection to the Venice Film Festival, The Fisherman has also won an award at the Los Angeles Pan African Film Festival.

The award-winning film was produced by Luu Vision Media.