"You are a fool if you do music to compete with A list artistes" - Ypee

Ghanaian rapper Ypee has sent a strong message to emerging musicians, warning them not to enter the industry with the mindset of competing against established A-list artistes.

He stressed that such an approach is misguided and detrimental to one’s career.

In a recent interview, Ypee said musicians should remain true to their craft and allow time and grace to propel them forward instead of trying to outshine others.

"If you do music to compete with A list artistes, you are a fool. Music is not a competition. A list artistes of today passed through a process so do your music and pass through same process," he stated.

The Kumasi-based rapper advised young talents to concentrate on producing quality songs and seeking God’s favor, which he described as the ultimate determinant of success and recognition in the industry.

"Make quality music and pray God's grace finds you so you can gain popularity," he added.

Ypee cited the meteoric rise of Black Sherif as proof that good music, combined with divine grace, can catapult an artist to stardom without unhealthy competition.