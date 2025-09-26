"I don't need Oware Jnr at my events again" - Brother Sammy fumes

Brother Sammy and Oware Jnr

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Brother Sammy has openly declared that he no longer wishes to work with fellow gospel artiste Oware Jnr., stating that he will not invite him to any of his future programs.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Brother Sammy explained that the fallout stems from what he described as Oware Jnr.’s decision to withhold important information about him. According to him, that single act was enough to break his trust completely.

Recounting the incident, Brother Sammy said that during one of Oware Jnr.’s performances, he chose to remain seated because he was too exhausted after returning from Accra. This, however, sparked criticism from onlookers, who accused him of being dismissive of his colleague’s performance.

Clarifying his stance, Brother Sammy insisted that his decision was based on principle rather than malice. He argued that honesty and transparency are values he cannot compromise on.

"I don't need Oware Jnr. at any of my programs. What at all does he have that I don't? He is an old member of the gospel music. How can you hear something about me and decide to keep it from me for someone else to tell me about it?" he said.