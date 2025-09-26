ModernGhana logo
Kwame Dadzie shares perspective on Sista Afia’s musical journey

Kwame Dadzie and Sista AfiaKwame Dadzie and Sista Afia

Entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie of the Multimedia Group has showered praise on singer Sista Afia, describing her as a “star.”

Dadzie, who hosts Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM and Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, made the remark in a Facebook post responding to the singer’s recent appearance on the Delay Show.

During the interview, Sista Afia spoke about her struggles with acceptance, recognition, and support in the music industry, as well as her growth over the past decade.

Sista Afia officially broke into the highly competitive, male-dominated music scene in 2015 with her debut single Kro Kro No, which featured award-winning highlife artiste Bisa Kdei. She later followed up with Jeje, a hit collaboration with dancehall star Shatta Wale, cementing her place as one of Ghana’s most promising voices.

Over the years, she has built a rich catalogue of music, collaborating with top artistes from Ghana and Nigeria, all while navigating the industry without major investor backing.

Despite her consistency and undeniable talent, Sista Afia has often expressed doubts about her impact. Dadzie, however, insists that her contribution and presence in the industry make her one of the most marketable and beloved female artistes in Ghana.

Below is Kwame Dadzie’s Facebook post about the singer:

