Showboy blasts Sarkodie for excluding him from Rapperholic show at Kumasi

Showboy and Sarkodie

Showboy, a Ghanaian rapper better known by his stage as Adanko, has attacked Sarkodie before the highly anticipated Rapperholic.

Kumasi will host the Homecoming concert on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

In a furious tirade, Showboy stated that he was extremely disappointed in King Sark, claiming the BET Award-winning rapper had "eternally lost" his respect for not recognising him as a rapper and leaving him off the lineup.

“You know I am a boss, Adanko I am a boss, so you can’t mess around with me on this kind of issue,” he fumes. "You can mess with guys like Kweku Smoke and the younger guys who hail you as bossu, bossu, but not me.”

Showboy expresses his admiration for Sarkodie's brother, Manicombs, whom he says has always stood by him.

“I love your brother very much to an extent because Manicombs dey help me in anything I do — that’s why I have been silent but for you to do Rapperholic and not even invite me means you’ve crossed the line,” he added.