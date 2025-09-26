Sarkodie refutes Archipalago’s claims, affirms Ashanti heritage

Sarkodie Vs Archipalago

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has dismissed claims by US-based Ghanaian musician Archipalago, who questioned his Ashanti roots following the announcement of this year’s Rapperholic concert in Kumasi.

Ahead of the annual show, Sarkodie formally sought permission from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace. The request was granted, sparking debates on social media.

Archipalago, however, alleged that Sarkodie is not Ashanti and accused him of exploiting the region for personal gain.

Responding in an interview in Kumasi, Sarkodie insisted that he is Ashanti by lineage. He revealed that the Asantehene had even instructed one of his chiefs to allocate him land in Kumasi to build a home, underscoring his strong ties to the kingdom.

He further noted that his deep connection with the Ashanti people is reflected in their appreciation of his music, as much of his work is performed in Twi.