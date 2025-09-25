ModernGhana logo
"Focus more on your craft and stop the complains" - Kinaata advices upcoming artistes

Kofi Kinaata, an award-winning Highlife artiste, has counseled up-and-coming musicians to focus on honing their talent rather than griping about being ignored.

The "It Is Finished" hitmaker stressed that up-and-coming musicians should focus more on developing their music careers and increasing their visibility in the industry during an interview with Akosua Tilly on Cape Coast's Asaase Radio. Kinaata claims that a lot of young artists frequently complain about being turned down or excluded from event lineups.

"I will advise upcoming artistes to focus more on the craft and stop the complaining. They should work more and let the work speak for itself," he stated.

He emphasized that artists with great potential and exposure automatically earn slots on major platforms, and he questioned why such concerns continue.

Using Sarkodie's headquarters as an example, he clarified that an event could not take place there without him being paid to perform.

"It's not possible for an event to be hosted at Saekodie's hood without him being billed to perform so ask yourself, why are you not billed to perform?" he stated.

Instead of relying on criticism, Kinaata urged up-and-coming musicians to put forth more effort, stay consistent, and let their music speak for them.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

