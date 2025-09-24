'I went to shopping with Memphis and Dembele, I couldn't match their spendings' - Sarkodie

Sarkodie, a Ghanaian rapper who has won several awards, has shared the background of his friendship with French football player Ousmane Dembélé.

Sarkodie claims that Memphis Depay, a Dutch striker, made the link.

He didn't even know who Dembélé was at first until he looked him up online.

“ I Became a friend of Dembele through Memphis, I never knew who Dembele was, I thought he was just a friend to Memphis, until I Googled about Him. I went Shopping with Them, Things they were buying, made me realized that there’s level in this Game, I couldn’t buy anything, I advised Myself," he stated.