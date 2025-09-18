"I ministered and raised funds at program in mankessim and the Pastor run away with the money" - Brother Sammy

Gospel musician Brother Sammy has shared one of his most distressing experiences in ministry, recalling how he was abandoned after performing at a church program in Mankessim, Central Region.

According to him, he had been invited to minister and was later approached by the pastor mid-performance to help raise funds for the church.

“The pastor whispered in my ear and asked me to assist in raising money for the church,” he recounted. He obliged, and his appeal encouraged the congregation to contribute generously.

However, at the close of the program, the gospel artiste was left stranded. He explained that while waiting to meet the pastor, he was surprised to see guests dispersing. When he asked about the pastor’s whereabouts, security personnel informed him that the pastor and his wife had already left before the program even ended.

With no accommodation or arrangements made for him, Brother Sammy said he had no choice but to spend the night at the community center where the program was held. “The security man noticed my situation, gave me a foam mattress, and the two of us slept there,” he revealed.

Attempts to reach the pastor the following day proved futile as his calls went unanswered. Brother Sammy added that he has still not received any explanation or response from the pastor.

The gospel singer described the incident as one of his most painful ministry experiences, highlighting the challenges gospel musicians sometimes face when invited to perform at church programs.