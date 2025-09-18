ModernGhana logo
'Content creation lucrative; it's a whole year payment for somebody working for a 9 to 5 job' – Wesley Kesse

  Thu, 18 Sep 2025
General News Wesley Kesse
THU, 18 SEP 2025
Wesley Kesse

Social media influencer and content creator, Wesley Kesse, has disclosed that creating great content is lucrative, and an avenue that can be capitalised for employment creation.

Speaking on the Stay By Plan Podcast themed, Connecting Hustle 2.0 under the topic, “The Rise of Digital Hustle, Is Ghana Finally Ready?”, the renowned content creator mentioned that during the early days of his career, his content attracted a mobile company for a deal where he was gifted a gain and an amount of GH¢500 for an influencing job.

“I have made the right decision in venturing into content creation. I mean, from what I see now and where I am now, I believe I have made the right decision, and it is very lucrative if you put in the work. When the work is great, trust me, the brands you will be working with, you will be amazed by it,” he said.

Drawing the line between traditional employment (9 to 5 job) and content creation, Wesley stated that, “Comparing our job to a 9 to 5, the thing is: with our job, you can get brands coming to you daily; like five days in a week and sometimes the amount of money they are giving you, I think that will be like a whole year payment for somebody working for a 9 to 5 job.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke

