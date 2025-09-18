ModernGhana logo
I’ll move on with an older man if I don’t see commitment – Delay

  Thu, 18 Sep 2025
Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has said she will consider leaving a 10-year-old relationship without any sign of commitment from her partner.

She made this revelation when interviewing musician Sista Afia, who shared that she has been eying a man for eight years now without any signs of commitment.

“No way, I can't do this. So you are wasting your youth on a guy whom you have been with for eight years. I am not saying be promiscuous or anything, but the fact that he is not owning up to you is blocking the chances of other guys, but you are sitting there waiting for him,” Delay stated.

“Me with the same man for eight years? My best friend is sitting down, saying no no no. Eight years without any sign of commitment, I need to move on and get an older man to be with,” she stressed.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke

