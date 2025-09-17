ModernGhana logo
"I charged GHS50,000; the highest I’ve ever received for a series in 2001" - Ricky Adelayitar

Movie News Ricky Adelayitar
WED, 17 SEP 2025
Ricky Adelayitar

Ricky Adelayitar, a seasoned Ghanaian actor, has made some startling career disclosures that showcase both his innate skill and the benefits of his work.

He claims that despite never having gone to a film school, his acting talent has always been evident. He credited heavenly grace for his accomplishment and role-interpreting skills.

The well-known actor also recounted one of the high points of his career, revealing that in 2001 he was paid GH₵50,000 for being part of a television show, which at the time was the most he had ever received. For him, reaching that milestone was more than just financial gain and it was evidence that his commitment and diligence in the field were valued.

Young artists who might feel constrained by their lack of professional cinema training can find inspiration in Ricky Adelayitar's tale. He underlined that when developed with passion and dedication, talent, consistency, and discipline can lead to opportunities.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

