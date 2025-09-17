ModernGhana logo
MC Portfolio has respond to critics after circulated video of him stopping DJ from playing Stonebwoy's songs

MC Portfolio and StonebwoyMC Portfolio and Stonebwoy

After a video from the recently concluded Gomoa-Fetteh Festival implied that he prevented DJs from playing songs of award-winning dancehall artist Stonebwoy, MC Portfolio has pushed back the anger that was circulating on social media.

According to reports, the seasoned master of ceremonies was seen asking the DJ not to play any of the Bhim Nation president's songs in the widely shared video.

This infuriated Stonebwoy's devoted followers, who accused him of hatred against the singer. MC Portfolio, on the other hand, has addressed the matter, describing the accusations as unjust and deceptive.

In an online article, he clarified that, as a professional MC, it is improper to let DJs play music by an artist scheduled to appear at the same event later.

"My attention has been drawn to a video at the Gomoa-Fetteh festival where I’m heard to have disallowed Stonebwoy songs to be played! This is attracting some distasteful comments. As a professional MC, it’s inappropriate to watch DJs play songs of a performing act! No bad or diabolical intent can ever make me do such a thing knowing my relationship with the said artiste and how I value him,” MC Portfolio clarified.

He claims that this conventional procedure guarantees that the artist's live performance retains all of its impact without being lessened by several playback.

He also urged detractors, particularly agenda-driven bloggers, to exercise caution when crafting their stories, emphasizing that his order was not motivated by malice or any other hidden motive.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment Reporter

