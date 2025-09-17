ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

TV3 GMB25: 2 minutes performing time fumes patrons

  Wed, 17 Sep 2025
General News Asakia receiving Star Performer award from Fred Amugi
WED, 17 SEP 2025
 Asakia receiving Star Performer award from Fred Amugi

A number of ardent viewers of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) reality show organised TV3 have expressed their growing displeasure with the limited two minutes performing time allocated to each contestant.

According to the GMB fans, who took to social media to express their opinion, most of the contestants whose performances have attracted the shows wide audiences, are unable to provide good presentation due to time constraints.

Meanwhile, judges and advertisements have taken majority of the limited time, wearing off online viewers and others. The organisers have been advised to increase the time limit for the contestants.

Last Sunday, two of the contestants were evicted from the reality show; they are Tasalla from the Northern Region and Adwoa from the Eastern Region.

Asakia from the Upper East Region was awarded the Overall Performer of the night. Bono Region's Yeli and Bono East Region's Nana were awarded Most Eloquent and Best Dressed respectively.

Last Sunday's traditional games-themed night witnessed all eleven contestants performing traditional games from their region.

The themed night sought to showcase traditional games, preserving cultural heritage and how it promotes unity and pride.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Inflation expected to drop between 6 to 10 by the end of 2025 — BoG Inflation expected to drop between 6 to 10 by the end of 2025 — BoG

1 hour ago

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo 'Mahama has no power to remove me as Supreme Court Judge' — Torkornoo files judi...

1 hour ago

Three arraigned before court for sanitation offences in Kasoa Three arraigned before court for sanitation offences in Kasoa

1 hour ago

Uncle, accomplice jailed 15years each for defiling 13-year-old girl at Akuse Uncle, accomplice jailed 15years each for defiling 13-year-old girl at Akuse 

1 hour ago

Kwaku Bonsam at the Manhyia palace on Monday Kwaku Bonsam steals show at Manhyia

1 hour ago

Tema-Mpakadan passenger rail services to begin on October 1 Tema-Mpakadan passenger rail services to begin on October 1

1 hour ago

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia 'Your time will come' — Asiedu Nketia assures NDC members seeking govt appointme...

2 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 18 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 18

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama BoG lowers policy rate to 21.5% 

2 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu If money can win elections, NPP would have won 2024 polls — Solomon Owusu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line