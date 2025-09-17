[VIDEO] A man I’ve loved for years doesn’t feel the same — Sista Afia opens up

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Francisca Duncan Williams Gawugah, known by her stage name Sista Afia, has opened up about a painful chapter in her love life.

The award-winning artiste revealed that she has loved a particular man for years, but he does not share the same feelings.

Speaking on the Delay Show, Sista Afia said her deep affection for the man has kept her from committing to any serious relationship for close to a decade.

“Maybe it’s because the person I love doesn’t feel the same way about me. There’s someone I love so much, but he does not love me back. It’s funny how this world works. Someone out there would want me so badly that they would do anything to be with me.

“We have been together for a long time, and I’ve shown him my love through my actions. I always make time for him, but he doesn’t reciprocate that effort,” she said.

“That’s why I feel I love him more than he loves me; he knows it too. I haven’t been in a committed relationship for eight years, and it’s all because of him,” she added.

Sista Afia also lamented what she described as a lack of appreciation in the music industry despite the massive effort and investment she continues to put into her craft.