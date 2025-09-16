ModernGhana logo
Van Vicker drags Abdul Salam over alleged unpaid debt

  Tue, 16 Sep 2025
Industry News Van Vicker
TUE, 16 SEP 2025
Van Vicker

Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, has reignited debate over fair pay in the film industry after publicly accusing veteran movie producer Abdul Salam of failing to pay him for work done years ago.

Speaking on Okay FM with host Nana Romeo, the award-winning actor did not mince words. “After 2015, Salam showed that he wanted us to work again. We did some series, and I am going to put it out there that Salam still owes me to this day,” Van Vicker revealed.

But the allegation didn't stop there. According to him, Salam's alleged non-payment is part of a bigger pattern. “I want Salam to know that I am not the only person he owes. Salam owes a lot of people, and I hear all these stories, and I am grieved because a seasoned producer… It is not fair to have actors work, and we don't get what they are worth,” he lamented.

The revelation has set tongues wagging in Ghana's entertainment industry, as delayed or unpaid salaries have long been a sore point for actors and crew members.

For Van Vicker, the issue is not about him. “It is not about me alone. It is about fairness for everyone who works in this industry,” he stressed.

Abdul Salam is however yet to publicly respond to the allegation.

