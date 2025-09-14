ModernGhana logo
Photographer denied entry to Catholic Church over Rasta hairstyle

SUN, 14 SEP 2025

A professional photographer was allegedly turned away from a church during a client's ceremony due to his hairdo, which is a startling story that has generated discussion on social media.

Online reports claim that the photographer was hired to shoot a church performance, but the officiating priest stopped him at the door and denied him entry because of his Rasta hairdo.

According to eyewitness reports, the photographer had no choice but to sit outside the church during the entire service. He waited patiently for the show to end before going back to work, taking pictures outside the church building.

Since then, the development has sparked a lot of discussion, with many people wondering if one's appearance or hairdo should be a hindrance in their life, particularly in 2025.

Critics contend that these actions violate the values of tolerance and respect for individual identity.

In the meantime, others maintain that anyone entering a church's sanctuary must abide by its customs and rules of behavior.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Mr. Smith | 9/14/2025 3:12:23 PM

So what does all this nonsense mean in the eyes of God? The young man didn't plant the hair on his skull. Nature took care of it that way. What is wrong with the black man? Too much colonial mentality and stupidity!!!

