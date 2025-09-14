ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 14 Sep 2025 Gospel News

"No gospel musician congratulated me when I won, so it’s not a must for me to congratulate Empress Gifty” – Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther and Empress GiftyPiesie Esther and Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel singer Piesie Esther has sparked discussion in the music industry with her recent comments about congratulatory messages by gospel artistes.

In a radio interview, the award-winning artiste was questioned about the lack of public congratulations from gospel musicians to Empress Gifty Adorye, who won Overall Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA.

Piesie Esther responded by highlighting her own experience, stating:

"When I won my award, no gospel musician congratulated me. So it’s not a must that I should congratulate Empress Gifty."

She avoided directly naming Empress Gifty when asked to identify the person, suggesting everyone already knew who it was.

The Ghana Music Awards USA celebrates Ghanaian musicians globally, spotlighting interactions and relationships among artistes.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 minutes ago

You cant convince me! – Prof. Kingsley Nyarko declares loyalty to Bawumia "You can't convince me!" – Prof. Kingsley Nyarko declares loyalty to Bawumia

13 minutes ago

Passenger loses testicle in fatal accident at Twifo Darmang Passenger loses testicle in fatal accident at Twifo Darmang  

16 minutes ago

ORAL: Prosecutions too slow - GFL boss worries ORAL: Prosecutions too slow - GFL boss worries

16 minutes ago

33 Nigerian women rescued from brutal trafficking syndicate in Central Region 33 Nigerian women rescued from brutal trafficking syndicate in Central Region

1 hour ago

Photographer denied entry to Catholic Church over Rasta hairstyle Photographer denied entry to Catholic Church over Rasta hairstyle

1 hour ago

Hon. Dzifa, Nana Romeo and Rex Omar "What is Rex Omar and Hon. Dzifa doing, I haven't seen their work" - Nana Romeo ...

2 hours ago

Piesie Esther and Empress Gifty "No gospel musician congratulated me when I won, so it’s not a must for me to co...

2 hours ago

Sista Afia [VIDEO] "I am in love with someone but the person doesn't love me" — Sista Afia ...

2 hours ago

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passes away at 76

18 hours ago

Prof. Jane Naana enstooled as Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I Prof. Jane Naana enstooled as Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line