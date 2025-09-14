"No gospel musician congratulated me when I won, so it’s not a must for me to congratulate Empress Gifty” – Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther and Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel singer Piesie Esther has sparked discussion in the music industry with her recent comments about congratulatory messages by gospel artistes.

In a radio interview, the award-winning artiste was questioned about the lack of public congratulations from gospel musicians to Empress Gifty Adorye, who won Overall Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA.

Piesie Esther responded by highlighting her own experience, stating:

"When I won my award, no gospel musician congratulated me. So it’s not a must that I should congratulate Empress Gifty."

She avoided directly naming Empress Gifty when asked to identify the person, suggesting everyone already knew who it was.

The Ghana Music Awards USA celebrates Ghanaian musicians globally, spotlighting interactions and relationships among artistes.