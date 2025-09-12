ModernGhana logo
My 10-bedroom house feels like a cemetery; I need a woman to stay with — Don Little

General News Don Little
FRI, 12 SEP 2025
Don Little

Ghanaian actor and comedian Stephen Atanga, popularly known as Don Little, has expressed concern over his inability to find a life partner.

According to him, despite struggling to build a 10-bedroom house, he has been living in it alone, which makes the place feel like a cemetery.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle and sighted by ModernGhana News, the actor, who is of small stature, appealed to interested ladies to reach out to him via his social media platforms.

“This world is unfair. You will face problems whether you have money or not. I have struggled to build a 10-bedroom house, yet I live in it all alone with no woman to share it with,” Don Little lamented.

“I have been searching for a partner, but I have not found one. My house feels like a cemetery. So, to the ladies who are interested, please reach out,” he added.

He further noted that although he has money, he has no one to enjoy it with.

“If I didn’t have money, people would have called me lazy,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

