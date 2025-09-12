ModernGhana logo
Some artistes intentionally release songs to clash with others’ projects — Stonebwoy on industry sabotage

FRI, 12 SEP 2025

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy has opened up about what he describes as deliberate acts of sabotage within the local music industry.

Stonebwoy highlighted a common practice where artistes deliberately choose to release songs on the same day another artiste is dropping an album or EP.

He described this as intentional and reactionary, stressing that it undermines originality and growth in the industry.

“Whenever you decide to drop your EP, we’re also gonna drop a track on that day. There are a million dates you can actually choose without telling anybody, but when you intentionally pick the same date, it means that person is your target. You are being reactionary, moving according to other people’s hard work and success instead of charting your own path,” he stated.

The multiple award-winning singer further noted that rivalry has always existed in showbiz, but the level of toxicity among Ghanaian artistes has reached worrying levels.

He explained that instead of using competition to fuel creativity, some artistes now go out of their way to frustrate the efforts of others.

“Not so much has changed in terms of behavior in that rivalry space, but it has gotten worse. Really, yes, it has… It has never been this toxic, whereby now you find out that there is a cross-section of the masses who actually celebrate that. So it has become a thing that you have to balance, and it’s taking a big toll on our progress as an industry,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

