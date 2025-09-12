"How can you talk about fashion sense and dress like a woman?" — Keche fires back at Charlie Dior

Ghanaian music duo Keche has responded strongly to criticism from media personality and fashion critic Charlie Dior, warning of potential legal action.

The backlash follows Dior's comments on Accra FM, where he cautioned Keche to let him do his work and questioned their maturity to offer advice.

Keche expressed visible upset in an interview, questioning Dior's gender identity and criticizing his fashion sense. "If it comes to fashion, we are men who dress like men. But how can a man who dresses like a woman talk back at us?" they remarked. The duo deemed Dior's approach disrespectful, particularly towards artists who've worked hard to build their brand in Ghana's music industry.

Keche warned Dior to be cautious about discussing their craft, threatening court action for unauthorized commentary on their music career.

Despite the heated exchange, they emphasized their focus remains on producing quality music for fans. However, they'll defend their reputation against disrespect, underscoring their commitment to protecting their brand.