ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“I make music for my fans, not awards” – Akwaboah reacts to Video of the Year snub

Industry News Ghanaian highlife musician, Akwaboah Jnr
FRI, 12 SEP 2025
Ghanaian highlife musician, Akwaboah Jnr

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Akwaboah has expressed disappointment at being repeatedly overlooked for Video of the Year, despite consistently releasing high-quality visuals over the past three to four years.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Afternoon Ride, Akwaboah downplayed the importance of awards, stressing that his main motivation is to satisfy his fans. "I make music for my fans, not awards," he said.

He noted that he invests significant energy and resources into producing top-notch projects for his supporters. While acknowledging the creativity of other artistes, he maintained that his visuals are deserving of recognition. Akwaboah hinted that his calm approach in the industry might be one reason he is often overlooked.

Despite the repeated snubs, the Matters of the Heart hitmaker reaffirmed his commitment to delivering quality music and visuals, making it clear that fan appreciation remains his biggest reward.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand justice for women Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand jus...

58 minutes ago

Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute 

2 hours ago

Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session

2 hours ago

Abdul Munaf Lawal, a 32-year-old man sentenced A/R: 32-year-old man jailed 35years for defrauding victim of $50,000

2 hours ago

Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira

2 hours ago

Machar was placed under house arrest a few weeks after the attack. By Simon MAINA (AFP/File) S.Sudan vice-president charged with murder, crimes against humanity

2 hours ago

The court ruling opens the way to South Africas parliament changing the law to allow men to take on their wives surnames. By ALEXANDER JOE (AFP/File) S.Africa's top court rules men can take wives' surnames

10 hours ago

Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to enddeadly clashes Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to end deadly clashes

12 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama 'No licences issued for mining in forest reserves since I returned to office' — ...

12 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey: Nine forest reserves reclaimed – Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line