“I make music for my fans, not awards” – Akwaboah reacts to Video of the Year snub

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Akwaboah has expressed disappointment at being repeatedly overlooked for Video of the Year, despite consistently releasing high-quality visuals over the past three to four years.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Afternoon Ride, Akwaboah downplayed the importance of awards, stressing that his main motivation is to satisfy his fans. "I make music for my fans, not awards," he said.

He noted that he invests significant energy and resources into producing top-notch projects for his supporters. While acknowledging the creativity of other artistes, he maintained that his visuals are deserving of recognition. Akwaboah hinted that his calm approach in the industry might be one reason he is often overlooked.

Despite the repeated snubs, the Matters of the Heart hitmaker reaffirmed his commitment to delivering quality music and visuals, making it clear that fan appreciation remains his biggest reward.