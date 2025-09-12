'3 artistes called me that if i don't win 'Album of the Year' with Matters of the Heart in 2028 then i've been robbed and truly I didn't win' - Akwaboah

Ghanaian highlife musician, Akwaboah Jnr

Ghanaian highlife and soul singer Akwaboah has spoken candidly about his disappointment for not winning Album of the Year at the 2018 music awards, despite releasing one of the most critically acclaimed projects of that period.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Afternoon Ride, the award-winning songwriter revealed that three of his fellow artistes told him point-blank that if he did not win the category with his Matters of the Heart album, it would mean he had been robbed of his shine.

“When I dropped Matters of the Heart in 2018, three artistes told me if I didn’t win Album of the Year, I’d been robbed… and truly, I didn’t win it,” Akwaboah recounted.

The “Hold Me Down” hitmaker emphasized that the project, which was heavily praised for its originality, lyrical depth, and musical production, deserved the ultimate recognition at the time.

He explained that his work during that year stood out from the competition and was, in his view, “top-notch” compared to other albums released within the same year.

Despite the snub, Akwaboah has continued to make his mark in the industry, cementing his reputation as one of Ghana’s most consistent and talented musicians, both as a performer and as a producer for other top artistes.