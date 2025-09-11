Rivalry has become worse, more toxic in Ghanaian music — Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall singer, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has expressed concern over what he describes as worsening rivalry and growing toxicity in the local music industry.

The multiple award-winning artiste said competition in music is expected, but the unhealthy manner in which it is now being expressed is harming the progress of the industry.

Speaking in an interview, he pointed out that instead of fostering unity and collaboration, some artistes have resorted to deliberate acts of sabotage and unnecessary backbiting.

“Not so much has changed in terms of behaviour in that rivalry space, but it has gotten worse. Really, yes, it has, of course, that’s gotten worse… It has never been this toxic, whereby now you find out that there is a cross-section of the masses who actually celebrate that. So it has become a thing that you have to balance, and it’s taking a big toll on our progress as an industry,” he said.

He lamented that this culture of toxicity is not only being normalized but also celebrated by sections of fans who fuel the division.

According to him, some artistes intentionally choose the same dates to release their works as others, just to undermine them.

“Whenever you decide to drop your EP, we’re also gonna drop a track on that day. There are a million dates you can actually choose without telling anybody, but when you intentionally pick the same date, it means that person is your target. You are being reactionary, moving according to other people’s hard work and success instead of charting your own path,” Stonebwoy lamented.

The singer stressed that Ghana’s music industry has enough room for every artiste to thrive, and unnecessary attacks only limit its growth.