Tinku meets Jerry Ahmed at Gbawe Homowo Bash

Fast-rising musician, Tinku the Rapper, has expressed his admiration for Jerry Ahmed, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija-Gbawe, after the two met at the Homowo concert over the weekend.

Tinku, who was billed to perform for the people of Gbawe, received massive accolades from the MP, who urged him to resist any attempt to forsake his God-given musical talent due to his age.

On the other hand, Tinku applauded the MP for his developmental projects initiated in the constituency. Tinku also performed to the admiration of the audience who rallied at the premises of the chief's palace.

Over the period, Tinku has been the most sought-after musician in the Ga communities in Greater Accra, gracing prominent stages in the various communities.

Recently, he was featured at the Cedi Festival La Homowo Carnival, which had big names like Adani Best and Ras Kuuku, among others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke