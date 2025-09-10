Anita Akuffo, Godwin spark relationship rumours with viral photo

Television personality, Anita Akua Akuffo, and actor Godwin Namboh have ignited a flurry of relationship speculation on social media after sharing a captivating “save-the-date” style photograph that has taken the internet by storm.

The dynamic duo, who co-host “The Afternoon Show” on TV3, have become the talk of the town as fans and followers are buzzing about the undeniable chemistry they exude on set.

Their playful interactions and shared moments have led many to wonder if there’s more than just friendship brewing between the two.

Anita posted the intriguing photo with the cheeky caption, “Show me a better TV duo. We are on your screens from Monday to Thursday at 1-2 PM.”

The post has since garnered over 15.5k likes and nearly 200 comments, with fans eagerly weighing in on the potential romance.

Media personality, Delay, chimed in with a playful remark, saying, “Nice Couple.”

Cookie Tee couldn't help but tease, “You guys won't let us rest with this save the date photos?? Eii God are you seeing this???”

BBC News reporter Komla Adom joined the conversation, commenting, “You people have been serving save the date vibes a lot lately.”

Godwin Nambo also joined the fun, sharing a stylish photo of himself alongside Anita, dressed in a crisp white long-sleeve shirt and denim jeans, which sparked similar enthusiastic reactions from their followers.

As fans continue to speculate about the nature of their relationship, one thing is for sure: Anita and Godwin have certainly captured the hearts of many.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke