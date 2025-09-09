"Marriage is the only election where you continue campaigning even after winning" - Tima Kumkum

Tima Kumkum

Tima Kumkum, an actress and radio host from Ghana, has been open about her views on marriage, calling it a lifelong commitment that calls for constant work.

"Marriage is the only election where you campaign even after winning," the outspoken media personality said in an intriguing analogy while speaking with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's Afternoon Ride.

According to Tima, many people enter into marriage with great zeal, showing their partners a lot of gestures and promises throughout courtship, but they frequently lose that zeal after they're married. She believes that marriage is a lifelong adventure that depends on commitment, love, and consistency rather than a one-time accomplishment.

She pointed out that one of the main causes of marriage dissolution is complacency and carelessness in partnerships.

She also counseled women in particular to maintain the charm and upbeat demeanor that first drew their spouses to them.

"A different woman will give him a better attitude and win him for herself if you stop doing the things that won a man's heart," she warned.