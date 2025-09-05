ModernGhana logo
“I waited for about 10years before conceiving again" - Mama Esther

Industry News Mama Esther
FRI, 05 SEP 2025
Mama Esther

The renowned Ghanaian gospel singer Mama Esther has talked candidly about the heartbreaking loss of her first child and the subsequent emotional struggles she suffered as a mother.

The seasoned singer described how tragedy befell her family soon after the birth of her second child in an emotional interview with Dj Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM.

Mama Esther claims that the harsh criticism and rumors from those close to her exacerbated the agonising loss.

“I Waited for About Ten Years Before Conceiving Again. My husband and I lost our first child two months after we got our second. People talked a lot. Some said I had gone for a procedure to stop giving birth after having two children."

In addition, the gospel icon had a horrifying dream that represented her anxieties of never being pregnant again.

“When my child died, I dreamt about being in labour where someone was telling me to push. Immediately, I pushed the baby out, the person put the baby in a bucket and started to walk off. When I demanded my baby, the person said it wasn’t a child but my womb, establishing that I would never give birth again,” Mama Esther recounted.

Despite the rumours and challenges, the gospel icon maintained that she never tampered with her fertility.

“I didn’t have any answer to the rumours going round that I had tampered with my womb,” she said.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

