Anzor Alem’s Struggle Highlights the Hidden Costs of Africa’s Film Boom

On a recent evening, Congolese actor and musician Anzor Alem was preparing for an audition call that never came. The organizers of a European festival had quietly withdrawn their invitation after realizing that Alem lacked the travel permits needed to attend. For the 24year-old performer, it was a familiar disappointment — and a sign of deeper cracks in Africa’s celebrated cultural “renaissance.”

Across the continent, young artists are gaining international attention. African films have appeared at Venice and Toronto, and global streaming platforms have started commissioning original productions. But beneath the headlines of growth lies a harsher reality: administrative hurdles, limited financing, and weak cultural infrastructure continue to trap local talent at the margins.

“Talent is everywhere here,” Alem said in an interview in Dar es Salaam. “But without the system to carry it, talent doesn’t move.”

A Rising Industry With Fragile Foundations

A 2021 report by UNESCO estimated that Africa’s film and audiovisual sector could generate $20 billion annually if fully developed. Yet, the continent still averages just one cinema screen for nearly 800,000 people — making distribution one of the industry’s weakest links.

Analysts say that while Nigerian and South African productions dominate, smaller countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Alem was born, face structural neglect. “The infrastructure is heavily concentrated,” said a Nairobi-based cultural economist, speaking on condition of anonymity. “That creates an illusion of continental growth while many regions remain excluded.”

Gatekeepers of Narrative

International festivals have been instrumental in giving African films visibility, but critics argue they also shape what kinds of stories get through. “Selections often privilege themes of poverty, war, or trauma,” noted Kenyan writer Maimouna Jallow in The Guardian. “It reinforces a single lens through which Africa is viewed.”

For actors like Alem, this expectation can be limiting. “We also have stories of joy and innovation,” he said. “But they rarely leave the continent.”

Political and Economic Pressures

Beyond artistic choices, filmmakers face political risks. In several African countries, state censorship boards still vet productions, discouraging directors from tackling sensitive issues such as sexuality or corruption. Financial instability adds to the uncertainty. According to the Financial Times, fluctuating exchange rates and the absence of regional co-production treaties deter long-term investors.

Alem’s Path as a Case Study

Alem’s career reflects these contradictions. While his short films and performances have circulated on YouTube and independent networks, limited access to funding and bureaucratic delays have kept him from scaling up. His attempts to collaborate with foreign partners have often collapsed due to visa denials or contract disputes.

“You can be visible online but invisible at home,” he said. “That paradox is exhausting.”

A Continent at a Crossroads

Observers see two futures. Either Africa continues supplying content to global platforms without building its own infrastructure, or governments and private investors coordinate reforms to create a sustainable industry.

“The opportunity is enormous, but so is the risk of dependency,” said a film policy researcher at the University of Cape Town.

For Alem, the stakes remain personal but also generational. “If we don’t fix this system now, my story will repeat for many others,” he said.