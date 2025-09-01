Ghanaian Social Media Influencer Osanjus reportedly dead

Popular Ghanaian social media personality Mr. Sanjus, widely recognised by his online name Osanjus, has reportedly passed on.

His death was confirmed early Monday morning after he was rushed to the hospital following a sudden health complication.

According to information gathered by SikaTimes.com, Osanjus returned home from a church convention on Sunday evening and began complaining of a severe headache. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but, unfortunately, died a few hours later.

Osanjus was widely known for his humorous takes on football, entertainment, and trending social issues. His most recent social media activity occurred just 16 hours before his passing, when he responded to the ongoing debate about replacing regular greetings in Accra with the Ga phrase “Oobake.”

He first rose to national attention when a viral video of him praising Samsung phones over iPhones captured widespread attention. The recognition earned him a trip from Kumasi to Accra, sponsored by Samsung Ghana, where he was presented with a phone and a gift package of undisclosed value.

Osanjus often made light-hearted remarks about Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, claiming he had admired her since her Kumawood days. McBrown once playfully acknowledged him as her “online boyfriend,” a gesture that further boosted his popularity.

News of his passing has triggered an outpouring of grief on social media. Several popular TikTok creators, Kumawood actors, and fans have expressed shock and sorrow over his sudden death.

While it is reported that Osanjus had been battling a blood-related illness, it has not been officially confirmed as the cause of his death. Family and close associates are yet to release a formal statement.

SikaTimes.com will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.

-SikaTimes