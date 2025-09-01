ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Risking my life for movie role is stupidity – Stan Nze

  Mon, 01 Sep 2025
Industry News Stan Nze
MON, 01 SEP 2025
Stan Nze

Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, has said putting his life on the line for a film role is nothing short of “stupidity.”

In an interview with The Nation, the actor stressed that while he takes role interpretation seriously, he draws the line at performing dangerous stunts meant for professionals.

“Why would I risk my life jumping from a dangerous height in a movie? That's the job of stunt actors. They are trained, experienced and well paid for such roles,” Nze said.

According to him, the quest to be hailed as Africa's best actor should never come at the cost of one's life.

“I'm not going to be foolish and jump from a dangerous height just because I want accolades. After all, if something happens, people will do one minute of silence and move on. It's stupidity,” he added.

Nze emphasised that he would only take on roles within safe limits, leaving stunt work to the professionals.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Daniel Yaw Domelevo CJ removal: ‘The battle is done’ — Domelevo hints at closure as probe committee ...

9 minutes ago

Front view of Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) Ridge Hospital attack: Patient Charter was breached — Patient Rights Watch

13 minutes ago

CJ removal: Mahama receives report on first petition from Probe committee CJ removal: Mahama receives report on first petition from Probe committee

13 minutes ago

Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang CJ removal: We received 10,000 pages of documentary evidence from both sides — P...

13 minutes ago

Akwatia by-election: ‘We’re here for security and protection, not intimidation’ — Police assure residents Akwatia by-election: ‘We’re here for security and protection, not intimidation’ ...

13 minutes ago

Managing Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Massive police presence in Akwatia alone can’t guarantee protection in by-electi...

2 hours ago

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II It should never happen that we are disrespected for hosting the nation's capital...

2 hours ago

Police arrest key suspect in Omanjor killing Police arrest key suspect in Omanjor killing 

2 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: Mahama wants to work with the NDC candidate Bernard Bediako – Julius Debrah to voters Akwatia by-election: Mahama wants to work with the NDC candidate Bernard Bediako...

2 hours ago

Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'If the people want you, you can't say no' — GFL unhappy with Mahama’s decision ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line