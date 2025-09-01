Risking my life for movie role is stupidity – Stan Nze

Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, has said putting his life on the line for a film role is nothing short of “stupidity.”

In an interview with The Nation, the actor stressed that while he takes role interpretation seriously, he draws the line at performing dangerous stunts meant for professionals.

“Why would I risk my life jumping from a dangerous height in a movie? That's the job of stunt actors. They are trained, experienced and well paid for such roles,” Nze said.

According to him, the quest to be hailed as Africa's best actor should never come at the cost of one's life.

“I'm not going to be foolish and jump from a dangerous height just because I want accolades. After all, if something happens, people will do one minute of silence and move on. It's stupidity,” he added.

Nze emphasised that he would only take on roles within safe limits, leaving stunt work to the professionals.