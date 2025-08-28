ModernGhana logo
‘No car, no money in acting' — Veteran Actor Kofi Adjorlolo exposes harsh reality in acting career

Veteran Ghanaian actor and film producer, Kofi Adjorlolo, has opened up about his financial struggles, disclosing that despite decades in the film industry, he currently does not own a car.

Speaking on Adom FM yesterday, monitored by Blogger Attractive Mustapha (Andre Mustapha), the 70-year-old actor dismissed media reports that claimed he is worth more than GH₵8 million, describing them as misleading and damaging.

According to him, such reports have discouraged well-meaning individuals who genuinely wanted to support him.

“I don’t have a car, and those who even wanted to support me have stopped because the media reported that I am worth over GH₵8 million, which is not true,” he said.

Mr. Adjorlolo revealed that a close friend, Kojo Atta, popularly known as “Ability,” who deals in cars, has promised to gift him a vehicle.

Reflecting on his long career, he explained that while he had purchased cars in the past, the current economic realities and the state of the Ghanaian film industry make it difficult for him to afford one now.

“With over a decade in Ghanaian showbiz, I’ve bought cars before, but now cars are too expensive. There’s no money in Ghanaian acting, and the actors themselves know this. So I can’t buy a car,” he added.

The seasoned actor, who has featured in numerous local and international productions, lamented the challenges veteran actors face in sustaining their livelihoods after years of service to the industry.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha-nii-okai-inusah

