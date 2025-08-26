14-year-old Afrobeat sensation Juizi inspires with “My People”

Fast-rising Ghanaian artist Juizi has made a bold statement with his latest single, “My People”, an uplifting Afrobeat anthem that blends vibrant percussion with soulful melodies to celebrate unity, resilience, and cultural pride.

Released on May 31, 2024, the track quickly resonated with audiences in Ghana and abroad, solidifying Juizi’s reputation as one of the most promising young voices on the Afrobeat scene.

At only 14 years old, Juizi continues to shine under the guidance of Blue Clouds Entertainments, a label founded by M. Munaga and dedicated to nurturing authentic African talent with global potential.

A Strategic and Star-Powered Rollout

The single’s success was driven by a carefully crafted campaign led by Juizi’s manager, Jahmiel. From bookings and media interviews to coordinating the digital rollout, Jahmiel played a pivotal role in maximizing the track’s reach.

A major highlight came when popular Ghanaian dancer and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Afronitaa launched the official dance challenge for “My People.” The viral choreography quickly spread across social media, further propelling the song’s popularity.

Jahmiel also contributed to the production of the music video, ensuring its visuals captured the song’s inspirational message. The combined strategy helped turn “My People” into one of Ghana’s standout anthems of summer 2024.

Building a Legacy Early

Juizi’s meteoric rise reflects not only his natural talent but also the strong structure supporting his career. With Jahmiel managing day-to-day operations—spanning events, media engagements, and brand development—Juizi has been able to focus on crafting music that uplifts and connects.

With “My People”, Juizi has proven that age is no barrier to influence. Backed by the vision of Blue Clouds Entertainments and the steady leadership of Jahmiel, he is fast emerging as one of the leading voices of the next generation of Afrobeat.