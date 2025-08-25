Nana Ama McBrown Opens Up on 13-Year Health Struggle After Near-Fatal Accident

Ghanaian actress and television host, Nana Ama McBrown, has broken her silence on the long-standing health challenges she continues to face following a tragic car accident that left her arm severely damaged.

Speaking on Onua Showtime on Sunday, August 24, 2025, McBrown revealed that she recently underwent another surgery—her fifth so far—as doctors continue to battle the recurring complications in her arm. The celebrated screen star admitted that the incident has completely reshaped her life.

“My life has never been the same since that accident,” she disclosed. “I have had surgery on my arm five times already. My arm has broken four different times, and whenever it happens, I just turn to God for strength and mercy.”

McBrown questioned what fate would befall less privileged accident victims who could not afford the high cost of medical treatment. “If I am going through all these procedures because I can afford it, then what happens to someone who cannot pay? Does it mean the person would lose their arm entirely?” she asked.

The actress also responded to concerns from her fans about why she continues to work despite her condition. According to her, the responsibility of providing for her family leaves her with no choice but to keep going.

“I did not choose this situation, but I have mouths to feed. For almost 13 years, I have been working with one arm. It is not because I enjoy working in pain, but because I need to secure the future of my family,” she explained.

Despite the physical toll, McBrown emphasized that her faith in God and determination to push through adversity remain her greatest sources of strength.