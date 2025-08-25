ModernGhana logo
EOCO can't compel Shatta Wale to reveal Lamborghini seller – Lawyer

  Mon, 25 Aug 2025
Legal practitioner, Brako-Powers, has reportedly stated that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) cannot legally compel musician Shatta Wale to disclose the identity of the person who sold him the Lamborghini Urus that is under investigation.

Speaking to 3FM on 21 August 2025, the lawyer reportedly explained that Shatta Wale is protected by constitutional rights and cannot be forced to provide information that might implicate him.

“Shatta Wale has the right not to incriminate himself, and this privilege can be invoked in both civil and criminal proceedings,” Brako-Powers said.

Shatta Wale was recently detained by EOCO in relation to the luxury vehicle, which he claims to have bought in 2019 for $150,000. Authorities allege the car is connected to a $4 million financial crime involving Ghanaian national, Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a prison term in the United States.

The musician has since been released on bail, after the conditions were revised from GH₵10 million with two sureties to GH₵5 million with two sureties.

His detention has, however, sparked debate, with some fans arguing that he was held for longer than the 48 hours permitted by the law. Commenting on this, Brako-Powers stressed that the law requires the police to either release a suspect or bring them before court within the prescribed period.

“The law is clear that 48 hours is 48 hours and not a minute or second beyond. This attitude of law enforcement agencies does not ensure certainty in the application of the law,” he warned.

