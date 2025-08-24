Okomfour Kwadee urges youth to shun substance abuse

Popular hiplife musician Jerry Anaba, widely known as Okomfour Kwadee, has cautioned young people against the rising culture of substance abuse, urging them to embrace healthier lifestyles such as physical exercise as a better way to boost energy.

The artiste, who joined the Willing Way Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre during its Ghana Against Red Abuse campaign, warned that while opioids, red pills, marijuana and other substances may give a temporary high, they ultimately destroy lives and dreams.

“I have committed myself to this campaign because there is absolutely no future in drugs. Our youth deserve better than addiction,” Kwadee told Adom News at the campaign grounds.

The nationwide initiative, staged in the Ashanti Region under the theme “Red Means Stop! Say No to Red”, brought together recovered addicts, health professionals and community leaders to highlight the dangers of substance abuse, particularly the misuse of Tramadol 225mg—commonly known as Red.

Madam Lydia Manu, Chief Executive Officer of Willing Way Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre, called for stronger government action to curb the inflow of illicit substances into the country. “The youth are the future of Ghana, but they are dying because of drugs,” she warned. “Government must act decisively. We also need to understand that addiction is a chronic brain disorder, so moving people out of ghettos is not enough—rehabilitation and support are critical.”

She also lamented that stigmatization remains one of the biggest hurdles for recovering addicts, with many relapsing after being shunned by society.

The Ashanti Regional Mental Health Coordinator, Faustina Nuako, expressed similar concerns, warning that families often overlook the early signs of addiction until users develop severe mental health complications. “When they start losing touch with reality, you see them roaming and preaching on the streets instead of being taken to a hospital. That is when the situation gets out of hand,” she noted.

The campaign featured powerful testimonies from rehabilitated individuals, health experts, and community volunteers, all reinforcing the urgent message that Ghana’s future depends on saving its youth from the grip of drugs.