ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition

Exclusive News Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition
THU, 21 AUG 2025

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after meeting his bail conditions.

This follows a decision to reduce the initial bail requirement of GH¢10 million to GH¢5 million with two sureties.

Confirming the release, Head of Media Relations for Shatta Movement, Samuel Akuoku Baah, widely known as Sammy Flex, expressed gratitude to fans and supporters.

“The good news is that Shatta Wale has been released. Finally, at the moment, once again, another good news is that the bail conditions was reduced from GHS10 million to GHS5 million with two charities, and that is what we are all happy,” he said in an interview.

He further thanked the media, fans, and well-wishers for their support, assuring that the artiste will address them in due course.

The release comes a day after the musician was interrogated on Wednesday, August 20, over a 2019 Lamborghini Urus which US authorities have flagged as proceeds of a $4 million fraud case involving a Ghanaian, Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a jail term in the United States.

The luxury vehicle, seized from Shatta Wale in May this year, was ordered forfeited by a US District Court in Kentucky earlier this month.

EOCO said the artiste failed to provide credible documentation to prove ownership, only claiming he bought the car from the “street” and an individual he vaguely identified as “ZAK.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Nana Akwasi Kodua Kuoko II, Kyeremfasohene and Head of Protocol for the Mampong Traditional Council VIDEO: Mampong Kyeremfasohene warns against disrespecting the Golden Stool

11 minutes ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene announces burial service dates for late Asantehemaa

2 hours ago

Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition

2 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshua’ PC Akwatia by-election: ‘You can even be Jesus’ — NDC PC fires back at NPP’s ‘Joshu...

3 hours ago

Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale Fans storm EOCO to release Shatta Wale

3 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Effutu: GWL to restore water supply tomorrow after Afenyo-Markin's petition

4 hours ago

Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase Two apprentices die as fire razes furniture shop at Sunyani-Penkwase

4 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Johnson Asiedu Nketia installed as chief warrior of Otublohum state

4 hours ago

REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta REGSEC imposes ban on festivals in Nkwanta

5 hours ago

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Feed students well to pass 2025 WASSCE with good grades — Dr. Osei Adutwum

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line