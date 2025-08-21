Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reduced bail condition

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after meeting his bail conditions.

This follows a decision to reduce the initial bail requirement of GH¢10 million to GH¢5 million with two sureties.

Confirming the release, Head of Media Relations for Shatta Movement, Samuel Akuoku Baah, widely known as Sammy Flex, expressed gratitude to fans and supporters.

“The good news is that Shatta Wale has been released. Finally, at the moment, once again, another good news is that the bail conditions was reduced from GHS10 million to GHS5 million with two charities, and that is what we are all happy,” he said in an interview.

He further thanked the media, fans, and well-wishers for their support, assuring that the artiste will address them in due course.

The release comes a day after the musician was interrogated on Wednesday, August 20, over a 2019 Lamborghini Urus which US authorities have flagged as proceeds of a $4 million fraud case involving a Ghanaian, Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a jail term in the United States.

The luxury vehicle, seized from Shatta Wale in May this year, was ordered forfeited by a US District Court in Kentucky earlier this month.

EOCO said the artiste failed to provide credible documentation to prove ownership, only claiming he bought the car from the “street” and an individual he vaguely identified as “ZAK.”