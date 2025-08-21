ModernGhana logo
Ghana singer Shatta Wale held in US fraud probe over Lamborghini purchase

By AFP
General News
THU, 21 AUG 2025
Shatta Wale says he bought the Lamborghini for $150,000 from the "street", possibly via a WhatsApp contact named "Zak". By Nipah Dennis (AFP/File)

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has been taken into custody in Accra as part of a US investigation into his purchase of a Lamborghini, prompting hundreds of fans to protest for his release.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, was interrogated Wednesday in connection with a 2019 Lamborghini Urus that US authorities suspect was purchased with the proceeds of a $4 million fraud case in the United States, Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) said in a statement Thursday.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the EOCO's office in Accra Thursday, vowing to remain overnight until the singer is released from custody following hours of interrogation.

The probe is part of a wider US fraud probe involving Ghanaian national Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is serving a jail term in the United States, the agency added.

The EOCO said the Lamborghini, which had already been seized by Ghanaian authorities earlier this year, is the subject of an order by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky authorising the US government to take possession of the car in Ghana as compensation.

The artist arrived at the EOCO on Wednesday afternoon and waited for his lawyer before questioning proceeded into the evening, according to the statement.

He was granted bail at 10 million cedis (about $900,000) and has been in custody pending verification of his guarantors, the EOCO said.

The EOCO said the singer has not produced purchasing paperwork for the vehicle and told investigators he bought it for $150,000 from the "street", possibly via a WhatsApp contact named "Zak", whose identity he could not provide and whose contact he said he discarded.

The agency said it acted on requests from the FBI and the US Department of Justice to track the vehicle and pursue local leads.

Outside the EOCO's gates, supporters from the "Shatta Movement" chanted and held up photos of the star's image.

"Until our king walks out, we won't move -- even if we sleep here," one fan said.

Shatta Wale's legal team has previously insisted he bought the car in good faith and denies any knowledge of criminal links.

