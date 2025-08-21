ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 21 Aug 2025 General News

Shatta Wale unable to identify the person he bought the yellow Lamborghini from — EOCO

Shatta Wale unable to identify the person he bought the yellow Lamborghini from — EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has clarified details surrounding the detention of dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

The musician was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 20, after failing to meet bail conditions of GH¢10 million with two justified sureties.

In a statement issued on Thursday, EOCO said although Shatta Wale insists he legitimately purchased the 2019 Lamborghini Urus, he has so far been unable to provide supporting documentation.

The vehicle, which has been under investigation since 2024, was seized from him in May this year.

“Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been unable to identify the person from whom he purchased the said Lamborghini Urus vehicle except to say that he bought it from the ‘street’ and from someone possibly called ‘ZAK’ who may have contacted him on WhatsApp. He claims not to know this person’s identity and says he discarded the contact,” the statement noted.

EOCO added that the artiste does not possess any receipt or transfer document proving ownership of the vehicle, apart from a customs declaration form bearing the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian currently serving a jail term in the United States.

According to EOCO, the 2019 Lamborghini Urus has been flagged by the FBI and the US Department of Justice as proceeds of a $4 million fraud scheme involving Amuah.

The agency said the ongoing probe is part of wider investigations into possible co-conspirators and recovery of assets linked to the crime.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Here is why Shatta Wale is still in EOCO custody despite GH10m bail conditions Here is why Shatta Wale is still in EOCO custody despite GH₵10m bail conditions

22 minutes ago

Lawyer and Managing Partner at Lex Praxis Incorporated, Kofi Bentil Shatta Wale is not a flight risk to be detained — Kofi Bentil tells EOCO

22 minutes ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Attacks on health workers won’t be tolerated under any circumstance — Akandoh

22 minutes ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh My handshake with Ralph won’t stop necessary action on Ridge incident — Health M...

1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the upcoming Akwatia by-election, Solomon Kwame Asumadu By-election: ‘I’m the Joshua chosen to lead Akwatia to the promised land’ — NPP ...

1 hour ago

Silence the guns, stabilize economies, tackle corruption to attract investors – Mahama tells African Leaders Silence the guns, stabilize economies, tackle corruption to attract investors – ...

1 hour ago

IGP Yohuno confirms arrest of eight suspects over Ablekuma North rerun violence IGP Yohuno confirms arrest of eight suspects over Ablekuma North rerun violence

1 hour ago

Arrest absconded Energy Ministry geologist for breaching bond — PAC orders Arrest absconded Energy Ministry geologist for breaching bond — PAC orders

2 hours ago

National Security seizes, destroys counterfeit diapers in Ashanti Region National Security seizes, destroys counterfeit diapers in Ashanti Region

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 2 weeks water shortage in Effutu has compounded sanitation, health challenges — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line