Shatta Wale unable to identify the person he bought the yellow Lamborghini from — EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has clarified details surrounding the detention of dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

The musician was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 20, after failing to meet bail conditions of GH¢10 million with two justified sureties.

In a statement issued on Thursday, EOCO said although Shatta Wale insists he legitimately purchased the 2019 Lamborghini Urus, he has so far been unable to provide supporting documentation.

The vehicle, which has been under investigation since 2024, was seized from him in May this year.

“Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been unable to identify the person from whom he purchased the said Lamborghini Urus vehicle except to say that he bought it from the ‘street’ and from someone possibly called ‘ZAK’ who may have contacted him on WhatsApp. He claims not to know this person’s identity and says he discarded the contact,” the statement noted.

EOCO added that the artiste does not possess any receipt or transfer document proving ownership of the vehicle, apart from a customs declaration form bearing the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian currently serving a jail term in the United States.

According to EOCO, the 2019 Lamborghini Urus has been flagged by the FBI and the US Department of Justice as proceeds of a $4 million fraud scheme involving Amuah.

The agency said the ongoing probe is part of wider investigations into possible co-conspirators and recovery of assets linked to the crime.