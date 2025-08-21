Shatta Wale will be released once bail conditions are fully met — EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has stated that dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, will be released from its custody once his bail conditions are satisfied.

The artiste was on Wednesday, August 20, interrogated over a 2019 Lamborghini Urus which US authorities have identified as proceeds of a $4 million crime involving a Ghanaian, Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is serving a jail term in the United States.

The vehicle was seized from Shatta Wale in May this year as part of ongoing investigations into possible co-conspirators.

Following his questioning, EOCO granted him bail set at GH¢10 million with two sureties, both of which must be justified.

“Once the sureties are presented hopefully this morning, EOCO will undertake surety inspection, which is a standard protocol, after which Charles Nii Armah Mensah would leave custody,” EOCO said in a statement dated August 21.

The anti-graft agency also revealed that the musician, despite claiming to have legitimately purchased the vehicle, has not been able to provide documentation to prove ownership of the luxury car.

According to EOCO, Shatta Wale has so far only mentioned buying the vehicle from the “street” and from an individual he identified vaguely as “ZAK,” whose identity he cannot confirm.

“So far, Charles Nii Armah Mensah does not also possess any documentation in terms of receipt or transfer documents which shows that he owns or purchased the said vehicle except a customs declaration document in his possession bearing the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah who is currently in jail,” the statement added.

The Lamborghini was flagged by the FBI and the US Department of Justice and ordered to be forfeited by a US District Court in Kentucky following a ruling earlier this month.