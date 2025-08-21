I won’t explain Empress Gifty Artiste Of The Year win Arnold — Arnold

Chairman for the 5th Ghana Music Awards–USA, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has waved into the defense of gospel musician Empress Gifty following her controversial Artiste of the Year win at this year's event.

Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo, who doubles as a regular pundit of the United Showbiz on UTV, the official media partner for the awards, said there is no need to explain the modalities which led Empress Gifty to win the award.

In an Instagram post, Asamoah-Baidoo lamented that for over two years, he has been explaining the criteria to win the ultimate artiste of the year award, but many ignored his directive.

The post read, “I sat on TV for 2 years, 2 freaking years, explaining the modalities and dynamics of the @gmausa_ I offered directions on which portal to get all relevant information on the scheme.

“You didn’t care so you were not bothered and exhibited no form of concern. That’s ok! @empress_gifty wins and all of a sudden, you need me to explain the modalities and blah blah blah. I will not explain.”

After news broke that Empress Gifty, who doubles as host of United Showbiz, has been crowned Artiste of the Year, many have chastised the awards organisers, demanding for the modalities of the awards.

Empress Gifty beats the likes of Afrobeat sensation King Promise, Black Sherif, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Diana Hamilton, King Paluta, Joe Mettle, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, KiDi, and Team Eternity to win the award.

