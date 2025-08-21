Shatta Wale’s fans storm EOCO to demand artiste’s release from custody

Supporters of dancehall musician Shatta Wale on Thursday massed up at the head office of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra to demand his release from custody.

The fans, many on motorcycles and clad in red armbands and headbands, were seen in videos chanting and calling on authorities to free the singer.

Security at EOCO has also been quickly reinforced with additional police officers stationed at the entrance of the investigative body.

Shatta Wale was invited by EOCO over alleged tax evasion linked to his procurement of a yellow Lamborghini Urus.

He was subsequently granted bail of GH¢10 million with two sureties but spent Wednesday night in custody after failing to meet the conditions.

His legal team and management say they are working with authorities to finalise the bail process.

In a recorded video on Thursday, Head of Media Relations for the Shatta Movement, Samuel Akuoku Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex, dismissed reports linking the artiste to money laundering and other criminal activities.

“Shatta Wale is not involved in any money laundering, just as some people are putting out. Those are lies, total falsehood, and not true,” he said.

He added that documents had already been provided to prove the car was legally acquired, contrary to claims that it was connected to former National Signal Bureau boss Kwabena Adu Boahen, who is under investigation for alleged corruption.

EOCO had earlier seized the yellow Lamborghini on suspicion it could be proceeds of crime.