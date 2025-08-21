GHS10 million with 2 sureties set for Shatta Wale’s release from EOCO

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been granted bail by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

His bail condition has been set at GH¢10 million with two sureties after he was invited over alleged tax evasion over his procurement of yellow Lamborghini Urus.

The artiste spent Wednesday night in EOCO custody after he failed to meet the bail requirements.

His legal team and management are, however, working with the authorities to finalise the process.

In a recorded video on Thursday, August 21, Head of Media Relations for the Shatta Movement, Samuel Akuoku Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex, said reports linking Shatta Wale to money laundering and criminal activities were false.

He explained that the musician had already shown documents to prove he legally acquired the luxury car contrary to claims that it is linked to former National Signal Bureau boss Kwabena Adu Boahen who is under investigation for alleged corruption.

“Shatta Wale is not involved in any money laundering, just as some people are putting out. Those are lies, total falsehood, and not true,” he said.

Sammy Flex further stressed that the matter was strictly about tax obligations related to the Lamborghini.

“We want to assure all fans and the general public that his legal team is fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter. They are taking all necessary steps to secure his release at the earliest opportunity,” he stated.

Shatta Wale’s detention follows EOCO’s earlier seizure of the yellow Lamborghini, which the agency suspected to be proceeds of crime.