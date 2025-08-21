Stay calm; we’ll ensure Shatta Wale’s release from EOCO — Sammy Flex to SM fans

The Head of Media Relations for the Shatta Movement (SM), Samuel Akuoku Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex, has urged fans to remain calm as efforts are underway to secure Shatta Wale’s release from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The dancehall artiste, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, was invited by EOCO on Wednesday, August 20, over alleged tax issues relating to his yellow Lamborghini Urus.

According to Sammy Flex, the self-acclaimed dancehall king later spent the night in custody after failing to meet his bail terms of GH¢10 million with two sureties.

In a video released on Thursday, August 21, Sammy Flex assured fans that the matter was strictly about tax obligations and not money laundering as was being reported.

He explained that Shatta Wale had already provided evidence to prove ownership of the vehicle and was cooperating fully with investigators.

“We want to assure all fans and the general public that his legal team is fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter. They are taking all necessary steps to secure his release at the earliest opportunity,” he said.

“Shatta Wale is not involved in any money laundering, just as some people are putting out. Those are lies, total falsehood, and not true,” he added.