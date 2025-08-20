ModernGhana logo
Wed, 20 Aug 2025 General News

Afia Schwar shades Ghana Music Awards, USA Organisers

  Wed, 20 Aug 2025
Ghanaian Socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has thrown shade at the organisers of the 2025 Ghana Music Awards, USA following the crowning of gospel singer, Empress Gifty, as Artiste of the Year.

The awards, held on August 16, 2025 saw Empress Gifty beat top stars including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, King Promise, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, KiDi, Fameye, and King Paluta to take the night's biggest prize.

But Afia Schwarzenegger was far from impressed. In a fiery Instagram post on August 19, 2025 she accused the organisers of selling the award.

“What is there to talk about on UTV? Is it the award that they bought or what?” she wrote.

Afia went further to mock the scheme, saying she would launch her award show in six months and crown musician Patapaa as Artist of the Year.

“I am also in America, so you people should give me six months and I will organise a music awards where I will give the Artiste of the Year to Patapaa,” she added.

So far, neither Empress Gifty nor the organisers have responded.

