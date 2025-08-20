Empress Gifty wins Artiste of the Year at 6th Ghana Music Awards USA

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty Adorye, has been crowned Artiste of the Year at the 6th edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA held on August 16, 2025, at ACX1 Studios in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The gospel star, who attended the event with her husband, Mr. Hopeson Adorye, also won the Gospel Song of the Year, making it a double victory on the night.

For the ultimate award, she beat stiff competition from King Promise, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Fameye, KiDi, King Paluta, and Team Eternity.

The ceremony, which celebrates Ghanaian music talents in both Ghana and the diaspora, saw US-based Ghanaian artistes such as Jay Hover, C-Ben and Kay Rockz receive honors.

Special tributes were paid to late Highlife icons Dada KD and Daddy Lumba, while Gyedu-Blay Ambolley was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The night featured thrilling performances from Empress Gifty, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Kofi Kinaata, and comedian OB Amponsah.

In her acceptance speech, Empress Gifty thanked God, her fans, her manager, and the Ghana Music Awards USA organizers for the recognition.

She expressed her gratitude to radio stations, DJs, and all supporters who have stood by her throughout her career, saying: “I have a grateful heart. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and continues to support my journey. God bless you all.”