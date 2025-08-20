ModernGhana logo
MOGBeatz launches attack on Shatta wale for scamming international company using his intellectual property

Shatta wale and MOGBeatzShatta wale and MOGBeatz

MOG Beatz has launched a fresh attack on dancehall star Shatta Wale, accusing him of scamming an international company by allegedly using intellectual property belonging to him and other producers.

In a post circulating online, MOG Beatz claimed that Shatta Wale had taken production credits for several songs he did not produce.

According to MOG Beatz, Shatta Wale used these false claims to secure an advance payment from a foreign company without the knowledge or consent of the rightful producers.

"Shatta Wale, you claimed production credit for a lot of songs made by me and other producers, just to get an advance payment from an international company behind your producers' backs without paying them or giving them agreements. Two albums have already been taken down and more are coming down soon," MOG alleged.

The award-winning producer further advised Shatta Wale to refund the alleged funds, stressing that the issue has now gone beyond social media rants and will be met with legal and business consequences.

"Sell your assets and refund the company you scammed. Leasing your catalog just to survive? That's the path you chose. This time, the talk will come with action," MOG Beatz warned.

The accusations come after years of tension between the two, which first sparked in 2021 when MOG Beatz publicly revealed he had not been compensated for beats he produced on Shatta Wale's "Reign" album.

So far, Shatta Wale has not officially responded to these latest allegations.

