DJ narrates scary experience after heavy blast at nightclub in Accra

A terrifying occurrence that took place in one of Accra's nightclubs over the weekend left several attendees scrambling for their lives.

DJ Koded, a well-known disc jockey from Tema, has shared his entertaining experience from that evening.

He claims that at around 1:00 a.m., as he was busy entertaining the crowd, a loud explosion came out of nowhere, instantly engulfing the entire club in darkness.

The air conditioners, music system, and lights all abruptly stopped working. People frantically tried to flee, fearing the worst, as the abrupt blackout sent the diners into a frenzy.

DJ Koded disclosed that, in contrast to many who were hurrying away, he stayed behind his DJ setup, thinking endlessly.

Over The Weekend Something Happened In One Of The Night Club In Accra. So i was busily entertaining the crowd, around 1am, We heard a very heavy Blast from Nowhere, all of a sudden. Light,Sound And AC Went Off.

People started running for their dear LIFE. Whiles people were running, i was quietly standing behind my DJ setup with SO MANY THOUGHTS Running through my mind.

Some of the thoughts were like.
What's if today is my last day on earth?😭

What's if God is coming?🤷🏻‍♂️
What's if i die? (in a Club)😳😢
Na. Above all. One funny thought that came in my mind was.🤣 Whats if we were all asked to recite one Bible VERSE and go out????

What am i going to say? John 10:30 anaa John 3:16??🤣

It was funny but Charlie very scaring☹️
Let's all be careful out there!!!☹️😢

