DJ narrates scary experience after heavy blast at nightclub in Accra

DJ Koded at night club

A terrifying occurrence that took place in one of Accra's nightclubs over the weekend left several attendees scrambling for their lives.

DJ Koded, a well-known disc jockey from Tema, has shared his entertaining experience from that evening.

He claims that at around 1:00 a.m., as he was busy entertaining the crowd, a loud explosion came out of nowhere, instantly engulfing the entire club in darkness.

The air conditioners, music system, and lights all abruptly stopped working. People frantically tried to flee, fearing the worst, as the abrupt blackout sent the diners into a frenzy.

DJ Koded disclosed that, in contrast to many who were hurrying away, he stayed behind his DJ setup, thinking endlessly.